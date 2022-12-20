DESOPADEC Donation: Okowa Urges More Investment In Health Sector





Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa has called for conscious investment in primary healthcare across the country to boost the failing healthcare system.

Speaking yesterday in Asaba when he commissioned healthcare equipment donated by the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), for the 268 healthcare centres across the state, Okowa maintained that improving healthcare centres is key to the overall growth of the health sector.

Amongst the equipment donated by the commission includes; wheel chair, cabinets, ward screens, beds, gynaecology tables and consumables.

Okowa who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Chief Patrick Ukah said that he was not surprised by the donation, stating that, he was aware of the frequent interventions of the commission to better the lives of Deltans.

Earlier in his address, the managing director of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh noted the commitment of Okowa’s administration towards improving healthcare…





Source: Leadership Newspaper