Gbajabiamila Meets Buhari Over Rising Election Violence, Cash Withdrawal Limit Policy





President Muhammadu Buhari and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, met to discuss the rising cases of violent attacks at political rallies and the newly introduced cash withdrawal limit policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Speaker disclosed this to State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting in the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He described the session as routine and meant to deliberate on key national issues while not revealing the outcome.

He also said that the House of Representatives was not involved in the ongoing controversy stirred by its member representing Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa and Yankwashi federal constituency of Jigawa State, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, over the alleged missing N89 trillion accruing from Stamp Duties.

The Speaker said: “It’s the regular routine discussions on state matters and of national interest. I haven’t seen the President in a little while. He’s been away. He just got…





Source: Leadership Newspaper