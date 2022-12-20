Groups Petition Presidency, AGF, NSA Over Alleged Plot To Frame CBN Gov For Terrorism





Lawyers in Defence of Economic Rights and Justice, Forum of Chairmen of Political Parties, Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria, Buhari Legacy Defenders, African Centre for Justice and Human Rights, Arewa Consultative Youths Movement, and Ohanaeze Youths Movement, have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) over alleged plot to frame the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for terrorism and detain him.

In separate petitions dated December 17 and 19, 2022, the groups claimed that within the first week of this month, they intercepted credible intelligence about a plot at certain high places in government to stop the Central Bank Governor by all means and the apex bank’s policy to redesign the Naira with its January 31, 2023 deadline and also to put a stop to the cash withdrawal limit policy of the bank scheduled to start on the January 9, 2023.

According to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper