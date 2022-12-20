Justice Center Hails Abuja Court For Rejecting DSS Arrest Warant For Emefiele





A civil society organisation, Justice Centre, has hailed the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for his uncommon courage, bravery, erudition and candour in declining to grant an Exparte application brought before him by the State Security Service (SSS) seeking an order to arrest and detain Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) governor,Godwin Emefiele, for at least 60 days.

This was the position of the CSO at its end of year press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, where it expressed its views on the failed plot by the SSS to frame the CBN governor as a terrorist.

Recall that in a ruling delivered by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, he declined the application to grant the order for lack of evidence, absence of authorization of the President for the application to be brought and for being an irregular procedure which was unacceptable to the Court.

The Director of the group, Barr. Kingdom Okere, also lauded Justice Tsoho for standing firm in the defence of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper