Money Laundering: Okupe Pays N13m Fine To Avoid Jail





At 4pm yesterday, former senior special adviser (SSA) to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyin Okupe, brought evidence of payment of the sum of N13 million for the 52-year jail term he bagged yesterday for N240 million money laundering offence.

Justice Ijeoma Ojuwku of the Federal High Court, Abuja had in her judgment found Okupe guilty in 26 out of the 59 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ojukwu ordered that the 26 counts, which attracted two-year jail-term each, would run concurrently, meaning, the convict would only spend two years in prison.

The judge gave an option of N500,000 in each of the counts, amounting to N13 million, which must be paid before 4:30pm (the close of work) today.

She ordered that if Okupe failed to meet the option of fine within the time frame, he should be taken to Kuje Correctional Centre to serve his prison term.

Okupe was found guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from former National…





Source: Leadership Newspaper