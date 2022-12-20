NDLEA Seizes 100m Pills Of Tramadol In 22 Months – Marwa





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 100 million pills of Tramadol in 22 months and arrested 23,907 traffickers in the same period under review.

This was revealed by the chairman/chief executive officer of the anti-Narcotics Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), on Tuesday during its awards/commendations and decoration of newly promoted officers at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja.

He stated that, “Within the period under review, the agency arrested 23, 907 drug traffickers including 29 barons. Our seizure was over 5,500 tons or 5.5 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs, which together with cash seized are worth over N450 billion.

“In the same period, we have taken the fight to the doorsteps of cannabis growers by destroying 772. 5 hectares of cannabis farms. In these 22 months, we have record convictions of 3, 434 offenders. We have equally made good strides in our drug demand reduction efforts where the number of those…





Source: Leadership Newspaper