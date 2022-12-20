Olu Of Warri Admonishes Christians To Imbibe Spirit Of Christmas





The Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Monday night, admonished Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of Christmas which brings hope and joy to mankind.

The highly revered Warri Monarch made the call in a message he delivered shortly after attending the 2022 Christmas Carol organised by the Royal Iwere Choir Carol at the Kingdom Dominion Church, Aghofen Warri, Delta State.

His Majesty accompanied by his wife, Olori Atuwatse III, the King’s Mother, Iye Olu Atuwatse, and other senior palace chiefs, was entertained to Christmas carol songs to the admiration of guests in attendance.

Hr said, “Nigerians more than ever before need hope in that same spirit behind Christmas. May it bring hope and joy to Nigerians even now as the year comes to end and we are going into the election year with so much uncertainty, excitement, emotions and that hope and light will inform their decision.

The monarch was asked how he would spend his Christmas? and His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III smiled…





Source: Leadership Newspaper