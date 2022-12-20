Passport Offices Work Saturdays To Clear Backlog, Produce 5,000 Booklets





The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that more than 5,000 passport booklets have been produced and ready for collection from its weekend passport production operation.

The NIS said the milestone is sequel to the directive by the comptroller general of Immigration, Isa Jere Idris, to Passport Offices and Diaspora desks at international airports to open on Saturdays to clear applications backlog.

Under a special arrangement to ramp up passport production, Passport Offices from December 3, 2022 to January 28, 2023, open between 10am to 2pm to speed up passport production in furtherance of steps by the Federal Ministry of Interior and NIS to clear the backlog of applications for the issuance of the enhanced Nigerian international e-Passports.

According to the Service, the special weekend has seen the flagship Ikoyi Passport Office processing 800 booklets last Saturday alone, while other Passport Offices across the country have also delivered appreciable numbers of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper