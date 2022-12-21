50 Persons To Get Kwara Merit Awards





At least 50 elder statesmen, women, philanthropists, and public intellectuals across all divides have been pencilled down for Kwara State’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and Posthumous Merit Awards.

The state government said the recognition was a “token of its appreciation” of the awardees’ contributions to the growth and development of the State.

The State’s Commissioner for Communications, Abubakar Buhari, said the Awards come under 25 categories with each nominee picked on the merits of his or her strides/contributions in their fields.

He said the award ceremony will come up on Friday, December 23, 2022.

“This award is a symbolic acknowledgment for all the awardees that the state truly appreciates them for what they have done or continue to do for their communities, their feats and exemplary achievements in their career paths, and their contributions to the growth of this state and national development. It is a token of appreciation from the state government.

“We…





Source: Leadership Newspaper