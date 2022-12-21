Enugu Guber: Methodist Church Assures Mbah Of Massive Votes





Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Enugu, has pledged to work for the electoral victory of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Peter Mbah in the 2023 general election.

The church made the declaration at the Wesley Cathedral, Uwani, Enugu, yesterday when Methodist bishops, priests, leadership of the laity and worshippers drawn across the state converged to pray for Mbah’s success at the polls.

Addressing Mbah and his entourage, Hon. Chuks Nnamegbo, who spoke on behalf of the laity, said the church members, as a way of exercising their political rights, had resolved to be partisan in the coming election and take sides with the best candidate, who has the capacity to deliver good governance and fulfill electoral promises.

Nnamegbo maintained that Mbah had unveiled the best development plans for the state.

“We are members of this diocese, and let me declare that we are not going to be neutral. We are going to vote Barrister Peter Mbah as our next…





Source: Leadership Newspaper