Gov Bello Has Performed Beyond Expectations In Kogi – Group 





North-Central Youth for Good Governance has said that Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has performed beyond expectation in the State.

The group stated this in Markudi, Benue State capital at a press conference in support of Governor Bello over the arrest of his nephew by the EFCC.

Addressing the gathering, the leader of the group, Mr. Akume B. Akaar, cautioned the anti-graft body to avoid being used as a political tool to witch-hunt political opponents in the country.

He added, “For those who don’t know us, The North Central Youths for Good Governance (NCYGG) is a socio-political pressure group whose sole aim and objective is for the safeguard of impactful governance within it’s area of influence, which is the six states making up the North Central geo-political zone.

“It is worthy of note to state that our group has been observing for some time the melodrama between operatives of the Economic Financial and other Crimes Commission (EFCC) and officials of the Kogi State…





Source: Leadership Newspaper