Insecurity: South East Governors’ Silence Not Golden





The growing insecurity in the South East is worrisome and calls for urgent action to stem the tide before it consumes the entire region. The insecurity has risen to a level that some residents are fleeing the region to avoid being killed.

A situation where residents cannot go about their lawful businesses for fear of being killed or maimed by ‘unknown gunmen,’ amid sit-at-home order, questions the competence of the government both at the federal and state levels.

In Anambra State, for instance, some areas especially in the Southern and some parts of Central Senatorial zones are no-go areas as kidnappers and criminals have taken over.

In the opinion of this newspaper, It is time South East leaders rose to the occasion to deal with this monster before it becomes too late. The continued silence of critical stakeholders in the face of this challenge is no longer golden.

The Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which earlier ordered the every Monday sit-at-home as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper