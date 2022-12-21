Jaiz Takaful Increases Gross Contribution By 93%





Jaiz Takaful Insurance Limited has said it grew its gross premium contribution written to N1.8 billion in 2021 financial year, representing a 93 per cent increase from N944 million recorded in 2020.

This was disclosed in the company’s Financial Report for 2021 approved by the board of directors during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held via zoom on Thursday December 15,2022.

As a sign of solvency strength and commitment to fulfilling its obligations to the participants/customers, the Company paid a consolidated claim of N301.983 million in 2021, representing 44% increase from N201.262 million paid in the previous year 2020.

Further, the company grew the shareholders’ fund in the year under review as assets value rose from N1.455 billion in the 2020 financial year to N2.452 billion, representing 68 per cent increase in the year under review.

While Earnings Per Share rose from 6 Kobo in 2020 to 20 Kobo in 2021 financial year, the company’s Investment Income soared to N56.712…





Source: Leadership Newspaper