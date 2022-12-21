JUST-IN: Taraba Speaker, Kunini, Resigns, Kizito Takes Over





The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini, has resigned as Speaker of the House, citing personal reasons.

Consequently, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Alhaji Hamman Adama Abdulahi, who presided at Wednesday’s plenary and read Kunini’s resignation letter dated December 21, 2022, asked members to nominate a replacement.

The letter reads in part: “I write to convey my resignation as the Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly. My resignation is on personal grounds. I wish to thank the Honourable members for their support and cooperation while I served as the Speaker of this Honourable House.”

Kunini, who was elected Speaker of the House on the December 2, 2019 following the resignation of the then Speaker, Mr Abel Diah, was reputed to have brought unprecedented stability to the House.

Meanwhile, Mr John Bonzana Kizito representing Zing State constituency was nominated and consequently elected as the new Speaker of the House to replace…





Source: Leadership Newspaper