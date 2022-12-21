Nigeria Risks Blacklist By Global Finance Bodies Over Allegations Against Emefiele – CSITT





The Center for Financial Surveillance and Illicit Transaction Tracking Group (CSITT) has raised the alarm of looming consequences over unprovoked attack on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the new cash withdrawal policy of the apex bank.

The group in a statement by its director, John Dimu, said that Egmont Group, a 164 countries membership forum that provides financial units with a platform to securely exchange expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing among others, would have suspended Nigeria if DSS had framed Emefiele for terrorism

CSITT said Nigeria risked being blacklisted by global financial bodies due to DSS allegations against the nation’s number one Banker.

The group added that suspension of Nigeria from the group if it happens will be embarrassing given that the country has been suspended back in 2017 over lack of a legal framework and autonomy.

Source: Leadership Newspaper