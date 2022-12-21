NIMC Records 93.5m Enrollment On Database





The director general of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr Aliyu Aziz said its national database has hit over 93.5 million National Identity Number (NIN) enrollments.

He made the disclosure at a one-day roundtable meeting organised by Identify for Development (ID4D), yesterday in Abuja.

The programme was organised for desk officers of the Nigeria Digital Identification Project’s ecosystem implementing partners.

Aziz, represented by the director of Public Services, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the new approaches had greatly impacted on the huge increase on the national database to the current 93.5 million.

“The unified ID system approach as well as the ecosystem model has had a tremendous positive impact on the enrollment figure.

Aziz said: “Currently, the National Identity Database has over 90 million (93.5m) records, which is a sharp contrast from just seven million when I assumed office in 2015.

“The primary aim of the strategic roadmap for digital…





Source: Leadership Newspaper