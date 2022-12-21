Sanwo-Olu Launches Senseable Lab At Isimi Lagos Tech Valley





Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, launched the Senseable Lagos Lab, the first MIT Senseable City research facility in Africa at Isimi Lagos, Epe.

The initiative, which is sponsored by Nigeria’s leading residential real estate company, LandWey Investment Ltd, in partnership with the team members of MIT Senseable City Lab and the Lagos State Government, was officially launched at the maiden edition of the Lagos Future City Week organised by LandWey.

Speaking at the epoch-making ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on SDGs and Investment, Solape Hammond, said: “I wholeheartedly commend Landwey Investment for attracting this partnership. The Senseable Lagos Lab launch is a very exciting project for us as it follows our climate adaptation and sustainable resilience plan for Lagos. We have identified many projects which will help us address this including; waste management, flood risk, green building and some…





Source: Leadership Newspaper