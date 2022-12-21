Tinubu Gave Alms, Not Bribe In Viral Video, APC Campaign Clarifies





Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared the air on a viral video showing the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, giving out money to someone, saying it was a show of kindness and not bribe to fellow politicians as being peddled in certain quarters.

In the two-minute video which went viral on social media, Tinubu and Shettima were seen giving crispy naira notes to a physically challenged man during a meeting with people living with disabilities (PLWLD) in Abuja.

The video sparked negative reactions, with members of the opposition, including former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, and spokesperson of Labour Party presidential candidate, Emeka Obasi, accusing Tinubu of brazen act of corruption.

But, explaining the content of the video, the APC campaign team described as “dishonest, erroneous and incorrect narrative” the claim that it was an act of bribery, whereas Tinubu and Shettima were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper