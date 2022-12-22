ASR Africa Donates N500m Grant To NDLEA 





Chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), has commended the chairman of Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his philanthropy and support for humanity.

He gave the commendation at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday December 21, when he received a letter of grant of N500,000,000.00 to fund selected projects of the anti-narcotics agency from the MD/CEO of ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the grant given the NDLEA in recognition of the many successes it has recorded nationally and internationally in the fight against illicit substance abuse and trafficking in Nigeria, came under the ASR Africa Security Sector Support Scheme, an intervention initiative targeted at sustainably impactful interventions in security and social development in Africa.

In his remarks at the brief ceremony, Marwa described Alhaji…





Source: Leadership Newspaper