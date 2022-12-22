BUA Foods Plc: Driving Food Sufficiency In Africa





BUA Foods Plc, has shown its effort in the country’s resolve to achieve self-sufficiency in food production in the country. This led to the BUA Group, the parent company to list its food business on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

BUA Foods is a leading Food and Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business which processes, manufactures, and distributes food produce as well as packaged food. Its business operations comprise of five divisions, including Sugar, Flour, Pasta, Rice, and Edible Oils.

Efforts in Boosting Food Production

The Company expects to commence the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of rice in 2022 and edible oils by 2024. The Sugar segment of BUA Foods currently operates the second-largest sugar refinery in West Africa, with a total refining capacity of 1.5 million Metric Tons (MT) per annum.

The overall performance of sugar segment in 2021 grew by 84.5 per cent to N209.43 billion from N113.53 billion reported in audited 2020 results. Sugar segment…





Source: Leadership Newspaper