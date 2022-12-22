CBN Policies: Ignore Saboteurs, Arewa Youths Tell Emefiele





Northern youths group under the auspices of the Arewa Youth Assembly has thrown its weight behind the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policies, calling on the CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to remain focused and disregard saboteurs.

The publicity secretary of Arewa Youth Assembly, Alhaji Ali Muhammad, at a press conference on Tuesday on the need for Nigerians to support the new CBN policies on Naira, expressed optimism that the policies will fight banditry and kidnapping for ransom industry, control the amount of money in circulation; fight inflation and address issues of corruption and hoarding of Naira notes by individuals.

He further said that the policies will also help to checkmate the incidences of vote buying, which is the greatest threat to fair and credible elections in 2023, saying that many politicians have stockpiled funds they intend to use for this nefarious purpose.

It could be recalled that the CBN while announcing the policies, said that to forestall the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper