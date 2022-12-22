Fresh Move To Arrest CUPP Spokesman, Ugochinyere, Suffers Setback 





A fresh move to arrest the opposition spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, through the use of criminal summon has suffered a setback.

Recall that Ugochinyere, spokesman of the Coalition United Political Parties (CUPP), a coalition of opposition parties, had recently revealed the compromise of voter register in 18 States of the Federation including Imo State.

However, the move by Special Duties Personal Assistant (PA) to the Imo State government, Chinasa Nwaneri, to arrest Ugochinyere through the use of a criminal summon before an Abuja Magistrate Court has suffered a setback.

An Abuja High Court has issued a restraining order and stay of the proceedings of the lower court proceedings pending the hearing of the application for judicial review filed by Ugochinyere.

Justice Hassan of the FCT High Court granted the prayer seeking leave of Ugochinyere to seek certain orders by way of an order for certiorari including an order of prohibition directed against the Respondents by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper