JUST-IN: Osinbajo, Tinubu In Closed-door Meeting Over 2023 Polls





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday night, paid a visit to presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the latter’s residence in Abuja where the duo met behind closed-doors.

This was the first time Osinbajo would be visiting Tinubu after the presidential primary election that produced the former Lagos State governor as the APC presidential standard bearer for the 2023 general election.

Immediately after the primary election, Tinubu had paid Osinbajo a surprise visit at his Aguda House in the presidential villa, dispelling specualtion that the duo may have fallen out in the aftermath of the contest for the APC presidential ticket.

The rumour of a seeming bad blood between Osinbajo and Tinubu played out again when the vice president’s name was conspicuously missing from the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

But the Presidency had clarified that it was President Muhammadu Buhari who demanded that Osinbajo and secretary to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper