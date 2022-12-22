Kwara Govt Set To Hold End Of Year Merit Awards Dec 23





The Kwara State Government is set to confer merit awards on some outstanding individuals who have done the State proud in various fields of human endeavour.

At least 50 elder statesmen, women, philanthropists, and public intellectuals across all divides have been penned down for the State’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and Posthumous Merit Awards.

Commissioner for Communications, Mr Abubakar Saddiq Buhari, said the awards are a token of government’s appreciation of their contributions to the growth and development of the State.

The award ceremony is slated for Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Atlantic Event Centre in Ilorin, the State capital by 6pm.

The awards come under 25 categories with each nominee picked on the merits of their strides or contributions in their fields.

These include Lifetime Achievement Award; Posthumous Achievement Award; Most Outstanding Kwara State Indigene in the World; Friends of the State: Most Outstanding Media House; Most Outstanding Online Media…





Source: Leadership Newspaper