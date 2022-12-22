Kwara To Honour 50 Persons With Merit Awards





At least 50 elder statesmen, women, philanthropists and public intellectuals across all divides have been penned down for Kwara State’s lifetime achievement awards and posthumous merit awards.

The state government said the recognition is a “token of its appreciation” of the awardees’ contributions to the growth and development of the state.

The commissioner for communications, Abubakar Buhari said the awards come under 25 categories with each nominee picked on the merits of their strides or contributions in their fields.

He said the award ceremony will come up on Friday, December 23,2022.

“This award is a symbolic acknowledgment for all the awardees that the state truly appreciates them for what they have done or continue to do for their communities, their feats and exemplary achievements in their career paths and their contributions to the growth of this state and national development. It is a token of appreciation from the state government,” Buhari said.

“We want to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper