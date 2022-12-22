PDP Mocks APC Over Withdrawal Of Suit Against Wike’s Executive Orders





Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State yesterday made a mockery of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its sudden withdrawal of the latter’s suit challenging the Executive Orders 21 and 22 recently assented to by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The state APC spokesperson, Darlington Nwauju, had told newsmen in Port Harcourt that the party decided to withdraw the suit from the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt due to “strategic reasons”.

But in its reaction yesterday, the PDP’s Consolidation for New Rivers Vision Campaign Council, in a statement it issued in Port Harcourt, congratulated the APC for withdrawing what it described as “clueless suit”.

In the statement signed by the chairman of Publicity and Communications Committee of the PDP Campaign Council, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, the ruling party said the APC’s resolve to withdraw the matter was borne out of the understanding that the matter brought before Justice Emmanuel Obile was ‘frivolous, defective and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper