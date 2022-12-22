SSB Tax: As Stakeholders Make Case For Enactment Of N20/Litre Into Law





Federal government of Nigeria must stand firm on proposed increase of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSB) Tax, as it is key to tackling Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country, stakeholders have said.

To them, the increase in NCDs has coincided with the increase in consumption of SSB and unhealthy diets and as such, it is important that steps are taken to address these growing public health challenges; while affirming that one of the ways to reduce the burden includes taxation of free sugars, especially those present in SSB products.

Recall that in 2021, the Nigerian government introduced the SSB Tax by imposing N10/litre excise tax on carbonated drinks and sugar sweetened non-alcoholic beverages produced, imported, distributed, and sold in Nigeria.

A public health professional at the Department of Periodontology and Community Dentistry, University College Hospital, Ibadan Dr Francis Fagbule told me that these drinks are loaded with high calories with no nutritional…





Source: Leadership Newspaper