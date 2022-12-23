Again, Emenike Crushes Ogah As Appeal Court Upholds Abia APC Guber Primary





The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Friday, further confirmed High Chief Ikechi Emenike as the duly elected governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State for the 2023 general election.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on three appeal cases before it, the appeal panel led by Hon. Justice Peter Olabisi Ige held that the May 26, 2022 primary election through which Emenike emerged was valid and his candidacy has no blemish.

Both APC and its gubernatorial candidate, Emenike had filed separate appeals challenging the verdict delivered by Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja on a purported direct primary election that Sampson Uche Ogah claimed he had conducted and won.

One of the governorship aspirants, Dan Eke, also filed his own appeal, challenging the judgment of the trial judge that recognised Ogah’s purported candidacy.

But the Appellate Court in the judgments delivered one after the other on Appeal No. CA/ABJ/1159 High Chief Ikechi…





Source: Leadership Newspaper