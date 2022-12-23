Ex-Govs Forum Greets Nigerians At Christmas





Former Governors Forum (FGF) has warmly felicitated with Christians all over the country on the occasion of the celebration of Christmas.

The Forum in a statement jointly signed by a former Governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu, and Prof. Tunde Esan, chairman and executive secretary respectively, said the message of love, peace and righteousness, embedded in the birth of Christ and espoused in Christian faith, is one of the most important template for revival, not only among Christians but for harmony, peaceful coexistence and national integration among Nigerians.

“The national celebration which cut across all tribes in Nigeria, where Christians are, reminds us of our diversity, oneness and togetherness as a nation. It is, therefore, an opportunity for us to appreciate and celebrate with one another, as a people bounded in love and unity.

“We equally use this opportunity to call on all Nigerians to continue to pray for the God’s guidance and wisdom, as the country…





Source: Leadership Newspaper