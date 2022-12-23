FEC Approves $23m For Power Projects In Taraba, Yobe





The federal executive council (FEC) has approved the sum of N3.4 billion for the restoration of power supply in Borno.

Abubakar Aliyu, minister of power disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists after the council’s meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister said the council approved a memorandum for the provision of alternative power supply line to Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

He noted that the region had been disconnected from the national grid for 24 months due to insurgency.

“As you are aware, Maiduguri got disconnected from the national grid due to the activities of insurgents. They have been disconnected for over 24 months,” he said.

“About nine months ago or thereabout, we were able to supply Maiduguri through an old line which we resuscitated through the effort of the Borno state government’s rural electrification agency and the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“They resuscitated a single line of 33 KV from Damaturu,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper