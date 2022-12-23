Germany To Host Roundtables In 2023 On New Narratives Around Its Return of Stolen Benin Bronze Artefacts





German Embassy in Nigeria in collaboration with its international cultural agency, Goethe Institut, will host several roundtables and salons across the country in 2023, to observe changing narratives surrounding its return of about 1,000 Benin Bronze artefacts early next year.

The Consul General Weert Börner revealed this at the closing ceremony of the European Union National Institutes of Culture (EUNIC’s) Residency in Museum (RESIM) project which kickstarted in last year till 2024.

With a few days left for Germany’s return of over 1,000 Benin Bronze works to Nigeria, the ambassador said Germany is keen on the discerning the current narratives surrounding the artefacts, and Nigerians thoughts about their return.

Noting the return of the bronze works as part of narratives of decolonization and the discovery of one’s identity, Börner expressed excitement in discerning what new narratives are burgeoning amongst Nigerians with their return.

“The return of the first batch…





Source: Leadership Newspaper