Messi Set To Extend PSG Contract





Lionel Messi has agreed in principle to stay at PSG next season but negotiations are yet to start over a new deal, sources have revealed.

Messi is out of contract in June after two years at the Parc des Princes and wants to continue for one or two more seasons in Paris, as first reported on Wednesday in French newspaper Le Parisien.

Sources told ESPN negotiations have not started yet over contract details — including duration, wages or bonuses — but there is an informal agreement that Messi will remain in Paris.

Ahead of the World Cup, PSG officials met with Messi’s father, Jorge, where they told him they wanted to keep the forward and needed to know his plans in order to prepare for next season, while Jorge said Messi also wanted to stay.

They will sit back down for talks with PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos in January when the forward returns from his 10-day break after the World Cup.

Sources have told ESPN that Messi has not received any…





Source: Leadership Newspaper