OB Lulu-Briggs Foundation Donates Relief Items To Elem-Sangama Flood Victims





Again, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has distributed relief items worth millions to Elem-Sangama community in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State which was devastated by flood during the last rains.

Elem-Sangama, one of the islands in the Kalabari Kingdom, was cut-off by the recent 2022 floods, which wreaked havoc among its inhabitants.

The relief items included food, toiletries, medication, treated mosquito nets and wrappers.

The foundation’s medical team also attended to people with health challenges.

The chairman of the foundation, Dr Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, said the intervention after the earlier one in Akinima, Ahoada West local government area in November was fulfilling her promise to stand by Nigerians affected by the catastrophe.

She said, “After the Akinima event, I stated that the O.B. Lulu-Briggs remains committed to caring for the under-served through interventions that have an immediate impact; we will provide humanitarian relief to Nigerians when…





Source: Leadership Newspaper