Waterworks Rehabilitation Project To Serve 3 Million Lagos Residents





The Lagos Water Corporation has said that the state government’s rehabilitation of major waterworks of 45 million gallons per day, MGD Iju, 70MGD Adiyan Waterworks, Akute Intakes and Complete Rehabilitation and Expansion of Ishasi Waterworks from 4MGD to 12MGD would boost and improve service delivery in state.

The corporation had earlier reported that following the ongoing construction of the 70Million Gallons per Day (MGD) Adiyan phase II Water Treatment – Plant – Project, the Lagos State government, through Lagos Water Corporation has also commenced building an 8Km pipeline, from River-Ogun down to the Adiyan Headworks.

They affirmed that on completion, it will serve over three million residents in the western axis of the state. Benefiting communities will include, Ikotun, Idimu, Isolo, Agege I & II, Ajegunle, Lagos west, Amuwo Odofin etc.

This is coming as the agency gave assurances to residents of the state, particularly Otto Community, Lagos Mainland of potable water…





Source: Leadership Newspaper