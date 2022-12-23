Zaria Incident: Kaduna Electric Takes Preventative Measures





The management of Kaduna Electric said it has taken immediate steps to halt a reoccurrence of the mishap which led to the electrocution of 11 people in Zaria, Kaduna state, on Wednesday.

The company also said it will be conducting an internal review of its processes ensure they are up to standard.

Recall that tragedy struck when an electric power accident killed no fewer than 11 people, while many were injured on Wednesday.

The Kaduna Electric had said the incident was a result of a High Tension line snap on the low tension line, which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

Head, of Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, has in a statement, expressed sadness over the incident, saying preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was a result of high tension line snap on the low-tension line, which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

“The source feeder was immediately opened on emergency to avoid further damages. Kaduna Electric…





