2023: I Won’t Be Intimidated, Cowed – Ugochinyere





Opposition Coalition spokesperson and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency seat in Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has vowed that he will never be intimidated by the continuous attack by State-sponsored agents to cow him ahead of the 2023 elections.

He disclosed this to a mammoth crowd of supporters at St. Peter’s Anglican Church Field, Akokwa, who came to welcome him home.

The PDP candidate was first welcomed at the popular Ntueke Junction by thousands of his supporters from where he joined the party faithful in a crowded convoy to St Peter’s Anglican Church Field, Akokwa, Ideato, the venue of the reception.

The reception is coming barely two weeks after the Supreme Court had affirmed him as duly nominated PDP candidate for Ideato South and North federal constituency of Imo State in ghr 2023 elections.

Speaking at the event on Friday, Ugochinyere dedicated his many court victories to God and the very good people of Ideato nation, whom he said…





Source: Leadership Newspaper