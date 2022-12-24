2023: It’s Sinful To Sell Your Votes, Archbishop Ndagoso Tells Nigerians  





Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Archdiocese, Most Reverend Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has said that it’s sinful to sell vote.

Ndagoso also has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do all within its powers to ensure that the forthcoming general election was conducted in a free and fair atmosphere that enables all eligible citizens to exercise their franchise.

According to the Archbishop, no eligible voter should be disenfranchised for lack of access to his/her permanent voter card (PVC) and polling stations, adding that voting by selling or buying is not only illegal according to the law but a sin before God.

In a Christmas message on Saturday in Kaduna, Archbishop Ndagoso lamented that: “we celebrate Christmas in our country amidst fears, trepidation and anxiety caused mainly by continued acts of banditry that takes the lives of many of our compatriots on a daily basis, kidnappings for ransom, armed robbery, un-abating…





Source: Leadership Newspaper