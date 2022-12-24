Decklar Resources Delivers 10,000 Barrels Of Crude To Edo Marginal Refinery  





Decklar Resources Inc. and its co-venturer Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited have completed delivery of 10,000 barrels of crude oil, bbls, to a small crude oil refinery in Edo State.

The delivery was conducted under the terms of the sales agreement of which an invoice has been issued and payment received.

The initial agreement provided for deliveries totaling 10,000 bbls, and a new agreement is being negotiated for delivery of an additional 30,000 bbls. The parties are also in discussions to potentially agree upon a monthly minimum quantity of barrels of Oza Oil Field crude to be sold to the refinery going forward.

The CEO of Decklar Resources, Sanmi Famuyide said: “the completion of the initial sale of 10,000 barrels of crude oil to the Edo refinery with proceeds to follow within 21 days is an important milestone for Decklar as it marks our first crude oil sale. The deliveries of crude oil from the Oza Oil Field to the Edo refinery have proven that Decklar’s trucking…





Source: Leadership Newspaper