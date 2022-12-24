Excitement As Red Christmas Party To Hold In Abuja





Abuja, the nation’s capital will be ignited with Christmas celebration on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

The colourful event, which will hold at Upstairs at Paper, No. 8 Victoria Falls off Lasale street, Shehu Shagari way, Maitama, Abuja, tagged ‘The Red Christmas Party’ will be hosted by Evanny Patrick, an actress and brand influencer.

Organisers said The Red Christmas Party is a party of the year no one would want to miss, calling on the residents of Abuja to be part of it.

“There is only one Christmas party and it’s a Paper Party,” they said.

The Red Christmas Party is powered by Luc Belaire Luxe.





Source: Leadership Newspaper