JUST-IN: 4 Students Kidnapped In Ondo





Four Students of Kogi State Polytechnic have been abducted by suspected kidnappers along the Akunnu-Ajowa Road in the Akoko area of Ondo State on Friday.

The students, said to be returning home for the Yuletide, were waylaid at Ago jinadu Axis, an area known for criminal activities, especially kidnapping.

The development was said to have thrown the Ajowa community into a pensive mood just as parents of the victims were saddened by the ugly incident.

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested the mechanic of a popular cream dealer in Ikare Akoko, the Late Augustine Okoye, who died in the kidnappers’ den last week.

The late Okoye was allegedly tortured to death by his abductors despite collecting ransom from his family.

Wife to the deceased, Mrs. Bolaji Okoye, had told the police that her husband’s mechanic simply called Segun was sighted in the bush while they were being held hostage.

Confirming the two incidents, Ikare Police Area Commander, ACP Muri Agboola, said his men had been…





Source: Leadership Newspaper