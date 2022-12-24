Lawmaker Provides Food Items, Extends Electricity To Edo IDPs Camp





Member of Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has extended electricity from the national grid to the camp of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Uhogua, Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State.

The lawmaker made the disclosure on Saturday when he visited the IDPs camp to distribute food items worth millions of Naira to the IDPs.

Idahosa, who regretted that it has taken years for the camp to be connected to the national grid, said when completed, the huge amount being spent on diesel to power their generator could be channelled into other purposes.

On the distribution of the food items, he said it was meant to cushion the biting effect of inflation, as well as provide the displaced persons something to enjoy during the yuletide.

He noted that it was the primary responsibility of lovers of humanity to assist the IDPs in whatever ways they can, especially in the face of the present economic hardship.

“It is a huge camp and without support from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper