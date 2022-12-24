Motorists To Pay N15,000 For Third Party Motor Insurance 





Starting from next year, motorists who want to renew their insurance certificate or procure a fresh one will have to pay N15,000 as the new premium, LEADERSHIP learnt.

However, commercial vehicles will have to pay N20,000 for third party vehicle insurance paper.

The new rate amount to about 300 per cent increase from N5,000 that was earlier being charged.

A circular from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) sighted by our correspondent on Saturday, attributed the new rates to hike in inflation rate, even though, the existing rate has being in use for about 19 years.

The circular titled: ‘The New Premium Rate for Motor Insurance’ with reference number NAICOM/DPR/CIR/46/2022 signed by the director, Policy & Regulations, Mr Leo Akah, disclosed that, “in pursuant to its function of approving premium rate of insurance companies under Section 7 of NAICOM Act 1997, and other extant laws, the Commission hereby issue this circular on the new motor insurance premium rate effective from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper