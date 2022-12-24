Otukpo Agog As 10th Idoma Carnival Begins





Otukpo, headquarters of Otukpo local government area of Benue State was agog as the 10th Idoma International Carnival opened with dances, praises and cultural display to the excitement of residents and

visitors.

The carnival began in 2013 as Agila Social and Economic Carnival, which

metamorphosed into Idoma International Carnival and has gained

national and international recognition as a melting point of Idoma culture, music and dance, fashion, art, pageantry and food.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President, Idoma International

Carnival, Prince Edwin Ochai, said the carnival has come a long way

since 2013 and has endured 10 years of challenges in staging one of

the biggest street parties in West Africa.

He said he initiated the carnival for the love of the culture of Idoma

even as culture is sacrosanct to the development of society.

“This is why in 2013, readied with the passion not only to preserve

but also package and showcase the rich and beautiful culture of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper