Otukpo Agog As 10th Idoma Carnival Begins

Otukpo, headquarters of Otukpo local government area of Benue State was agog as the 10th Idoma International Carnival opened with dances, praises and cultural display to the excitement of residents and
visitors.
The carnival began in 2013 as Agila Social and Economic Carnival, which
metamorphosed into Idoma International Carnival and has gained
national and international recognition as a melting point of Idoma culture, music and dance, fashion, art, pageantry and food.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, President, Idoma International
Carnival, Prince Edwin Ochai, said the carnival has come a long way
since 2013 and has endured 10 years of challenges in staging one of
the biggest street parties in West Africa.
He said he initiated the carnival for the love of the culture of Idoma
even as culture is sacrosanct to the development of society.
“This is why in 2013, readied with the passion not only to preserve
but also package and showcase the rich and beautiful culture of…
Source: Leadership Newspaper