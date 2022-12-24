Pollution: Shell Accepts To Pay €15m Compensation To Nigerian Communities





Oil giant Shell will pay 15 million euros ($15.9 million) to communities in Nigeria that were affected by multiple oil pipeline leaks in the Niger Delta, the oil company on Friday said in a joint statement with the Dutch division of Friends of the Earth.

The compensation is the result of a Dutch court case brought by Friends of the Earth, in which Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary last year was found to be responsible for the oil spills and was ordered to pay for damages to farmers.

However, our correspondent reports that the Niger Delta pollution has continued despite years of promises by successive governments in Nigeria to clean it up.

In 2016 President Muhammadu Buhari launched an ambitious clean-up operation in Ogoniland.

The work is ongoing but residents say little progress has been made.

Continued oil spills from the activities of multinationals have also cast doubt on the impact of the clean-up exercise. “Things are getting worse by the day,” Celestine Akpobari, an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper