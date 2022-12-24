Public, Private Sector Collaboration Critical To Blue Economy – NIMASA





The director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has disclosed that collaboration amongst all organs of government in Nigeria and the Organised Private Sector (OPS), will accelerate harnessing the Blue Economy in Nigeria

Speaking at the while delivering a paper titled ‘Opportunities and Challenges in Harnessing the Blue Economy at a seminar organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), with the theme ‘Safety, Security and Development in Nigeria’s Maritime Domain: Problems, Strategies and Prospects, Dr Jamoh, said NIIA has a critical role to play for Nigeria to fully harness the potentials of the Blue Economy.

The Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) is Africa’s foremost foreign policy Think Tank with the goal of assisting governments and societies in creating a world that is secure and prosperous.

In his words, “Our task at NIMASA is to explore how Nigeria can maximize the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper