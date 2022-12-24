Rivers Govt Seals Off Atiku’s Campaign Office





The Rivers State government, on Friday, sealed off the state office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

The office is located along Onne Road in the New Government Reservation Area (GRA), Port Harcourt.

LEADERSHIP observed that the seal-off of the campaign office, which was opened a fortnight ago, may not be unconnected with the Executive Order 22, recently assented to by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The Order stipulates that no political party office or campaign office should be located in a residential area of the State.

Efforts to get the spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, to speak on the development proved abortive at press time.





Source: Leadership Newspaper