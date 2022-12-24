Seplat Energy, Group Empower 22 Entrepreneurs





Seplat Energy Plc in partnership with Conversations for Change has empowered 22 entrepreneurs in the 2022 C4C Global Entrepreneurship Fellowship Programme.

The beneficiaries from the programme equipped to begin their business empires after unveiling their business plans following the 2022 C4C Global Entrepreneurship Fellowship Programme held at the Lux Terra Leadership and Training Centre, Abuja.

Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr Chioma Nwachuku, told the beneficiaries: “You are indeed equipped for your next phase in your various enterprises. Thanks to C4C and Seplat Energy for enriching you with the knowledge and competencies you need to grow your business. The greater appreciation and kudos, however, go to you, for having the capacity to establish your striving enterprise.

“We are happy at Seplat Energy to play a big role in changing the narrative of the Nigerian Youth. You are no longer the leaders of tomorrow; rather, with the empowerment you…





Source: Leadership Newspaper