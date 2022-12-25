Betway Donates Relief Materials To NEMA For Bayelsa Flood Victims





Betway has donated food items worth millions of naira to victims of the recent flood that ravaged communities in Bayelsa State.

The presentation of the food items was done at the Bayelsa State office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The chief operating officer of Betway Nigeria, Otunba Kunle Olamuyiwa, who led the team commiserated with the flood victims, many of whom were left homeless.

The floods also destroyed residents’ only means of livelihood, inevitably leading to increased hunger amongst affected communities. This, he said, is the reason why Betway as a responsible company is supporting NEMA in its disaster relief provisions for affected communities in Bayelsa.

Otunba Olamuyiwa stated that the donation forms part of the company’s duty and belief to do its best to leave positive imprints in the countries that Betway operates, in addition to its offering of unique betting products and encouraging responsible gaming among players.

Receiving the relief…





Source: Leadership Newspaper