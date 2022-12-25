Digital Identity Agency To Partner NOA On Pilot Enrolment





The Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (NDID4D) project has agreed to collaborate with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) as it plans to begin pilot identity enrolment in the FCT and six states representing the geopolitical zones in the country in February 2023.

The agreement was sealed yesterday, following a courtesy visit by the national coordinator of the NDID4D, Mr Solomon Odole and some members of his team to the NOA headquarters to see the director general, Dr Dauda Abari.

Earlier, Odole had told the DG and members of his management team that the project needed NOA to be able to scale its awareness creation and sensitisation activities in the six Area Councils in the FCT given NOA’s mandate of reaching all nooks and crannies of the country.

He reiterated the project’s overarching goal of increasing the number of persons in the country having a NIN and upgrading infrastructure at the National Identity Management Commission so as to be able to enrol in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper