FCTA Impounds, Crushes 240 Commercial Motorcycles, Vows To Sustain Policy





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has impounded and crushed over 240 motorcycles popularly called Okada in the Territory.

The Administration after the exercise, said that impounding and crushing motorcycles from errant riders, is a hard and painful decision, but must be implemented to stem the tide of lawlessness and disregard for approved standards.

According to the FCTA, with established reports that insecurity and multiple road crash challenges within the city linked to commercial motorcycle operators, the gradual processes of phasing out okada activities will not be compromised.

The mandate secretary of the FCTA Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Candido, who supervised the fourth edition of the impound and crush exercise for 240 bikes at the popular A.Y.A Junction in Asokoro, vowed that the operation will continue and no violator will be spared.

“I can restate the resolve of government that FCT Administration will not rest until we get this attitude of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper